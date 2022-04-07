Ireland’s biggest fashion show is back in the RDS later this month

If you like to consider yourself a bit of a fashionista or simply a style-lover, then we have just the event for you.

Ireland’s biggest fashion show is back this month in aid of ARC Cancer Support Centers. Happening on Thursday, April 21 The ARC Fashion Show will showcase a mix of the best-established fashion designers alongside innovative emerging design talent to an audience of over 800 people.

Taking place at Dublin’s RDS the show will be hosted by ARC supporter and media personality Mairead Ronan.

Two of Ireland’s most accomplished couture designers – Helen Cody (ARC Ambassador) and Sorcha O’Raghallaigh will create a special collection to open and close the show which will also feature several new innovative designers including Caoimhe Murphy, Gabrielle Malone, Lia Cowan, FéRí and Christine Murphy for Urban Aran.

A number of women who have experienced cancer and use ARC services will take to the catwalk in the ‘ARC Angels’ segment wearing spectacularly printed kimonos by Irish designer Niamh Daniels.

There will also be exquisite accessories and millinery showcased on the night from designers like Barbara Bennet who creates specially customised sneakers and show-stopping headpieces and hats by Aoife Kirwan and Leonora Ferguson.

Speaking about the event and the wonderful cause it’s in aid of, Dee Grant, Chief Executive at ARC Cancer Support Centres said, “Everyone in ARC is still mourning the loss of our beloved friend and colleague, Mairéad Mangan, who passed away last December. As Head of Fundraising, Mairéad was the driving force behind the success of the charity’s many campaigns and events for over ten years. She will be very much in our hearts on this special night, fondly dedicated to her memory,” .

The ARC Fashion Show takes place on Thursday, April 21, 2022 in the RDS Concert Hall, Dublin 4. Doors open at 7pm with the show starting at 8pm sharp. Tickets cost €60 and can be purchased here: https://www.arccancersupport.ie/event/fashion-show/