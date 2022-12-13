Met Eireann has revealed that Ireland has experienced its coldest day since 2010 according to their synoptic weather station reports.

11 out of their 25 synoptic stations had what is described as an ‘Ice Day’, which is where the maximum temperature of an area in the day does not rise above freezing.

For example, the maximum temperature recorded in Ballyhaise in Co. Cavan was -3.2°C , while Casement Aerodrome in Co. Dublin saw highs of -0.2°C.

The other stations were Mullingar, Co. Westmeath with a maximum temperature of -1.8°C, Markree in Co. Sligo saw -1.2°C, while Dunsany, Co. Meath’s highest temperature was -1.6°C.

-1.5°C was the highest temperature recorded in Gurteen, Co. Tipperary, Athenry in Co. Galway saw -1.5°C, Mt Dillon, Co. Roscommon experienced highs of -1.8°C, Claremorris, Co. Mayo was -0.7°C.

Shannon Airport recorded -1.2°C while Knock Airport was at -0.9°C.

According to Met Eireann, Monday December 12, 2022 was, “The coldest day in Ireland since 25 December 2010”.

They also suspect the cold snap will be lasting beyond Friday and into the weekend, with the severe frost, freezing fog and black ice warnings still in place.

The DAA have said that more flight delays and cancellations are possible as over 60 flights were cancelled yesterday at Dublin airport, with some delayed at Shannon airport as well as Cork airport.

The public are being reminded that bodies of water that have frozen over should be avoided, especially after the heartbreaking incident in Solihull, near Birmingham, England that occurred over the weekend. Three children tragically died and a fourth is in critical condition after they were playing on an icy lake and fell into it.