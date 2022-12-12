Three young boys have passed away following icy lake tragedy

Three young boys have tragically passed away after falling into an icy lake in Solihull, near Birmingham, England, according to West Midlands Police.

The boys aged 11, 10 and eight had been rushed to hospital after falling into a freezing lake yesterday, Sunday 11, but sadly could not be revived. A fourth boy, aged six, is still in critical condition in hospital.

Emergency services were called to attend a scene at Babbs Mill Park in the Kingshurst area of Solihull on Sunday afternoon, where it was reported that children had fallen into an icy lake after they had been playing on it.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service released a statement concerning the incident. It reads, “Five ambulances, four paramedic officers, the Hazardous Area Response Team, were sent to the scene along with five enhanced care teams”.

“The first ambulance arrived within seven minutes of the call. After being rescued, the four children were immediately assessed and actively treated at the scene by ambulance staff”.

During a press conference, the West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service area commander, Richard Stanton explained, “When our firefighters arrived, a number of police officers and members of the public were in the water trying to reach and rescue the children”.

“Our crews entered the water, swam to the first child and our specialist-trained firefighters, including technical rescue, rescued three further children”.

This morning, West Midlands Police shared a statement confirming the devastating news that three of the children had died They said, “Three boys have tragically died after falling into the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull yesterday afternoon (11 December). The boys, aged 11, 10 and 8 were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water”.

“Sadly, they could not be revived and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this deeply devastating time. We’ll have specialist officers offering them as much support as we can”.

“A fourth boy, aged 6, remains in a critical condition in hospital. We've been working alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services as we do all we can to support those involved”.

They added, “Searches of the lake are continuing as we seek to establish exactly what happened and if anyone else fell into the water. We understand how distressing this is for the families and the wider community”.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and families of those affected by this tragic event.