Introducing NEW Trilogy Microbiome Complexion Renew Serum.

Like the microbiome in our gut, the skin’s microbiome plays a hugely important role in the skin’s overall health, look, and feel. It’s home to a thriving community of billions of both good and bad bacteria, that live in harmony on the surface of the skin. However, poor lifestyle choices and environmental stressors can unbalance this complex community, with telltale signs being unhealthy looking and feeling skin as well as more problematic issues like acne, eczema, and rosacea.

Cue the NEW Trilogy Microbiome Complexion Renew Serum, your skin’s daily dose of postbiotics to support a balanced, happy and healthy microbiome, which equals a happy and healthy complexion! Think of this lightweight postbiotic serum as a type of fertiliser that delivers elements of probiotics to balance the microbiomes microbial community as well as the environment, they live in.

Powered by innovate postbiotic technology, the NEW Trilogy Microbiome Complexion Renew Serum kick starts your skincare routine with a base layer that’s packed with topical postbiotics KALIBIOME AGE and ProRenew Complex CLRTM to accelerate a balanced microbiome and promote a clear and healthy complexion. In addition to these hero ingredients, you’ll find hydrating and skin plumping hyaluronic acid, nourishing and omega rich rosehip oil, and antioxidant rich fermented goji berry and white tea extract. The perfect combination to cultivate a confident complexion with clear, smooth, and renewed looking skin.

Trilogy Microbiome Complexion Renew Serum is suitable for all skin types and is certified natural by world leading natural cosmetic certifier NATRUE.

Trilogy Microbiome Complexion Renew Serum ingredients include:

KALIBIOME AGE an innovative postbiotic which helps increase the natural hyaluronic acid in the skin and helps stimulate pro-collagen production.

ProRenew Complex CLRTM contains cellular components of lactococcus lactis (a bacteria) which helps to improve facial microbial diversity and richness for a balanced complexion.

Hyaluronic Acid natures moisture magnet to hydrate, smooth and plump dehydrated skin.

Rosehip Seed Oil packed with Omegas 3, 6 and 9 to help nourish, hydrate, and renew.

Fermented Goji Berry Extract a powerful antioxidant, which protects against environmental stressors and free radical damage.

White Tea Extract an antioxidant rich ingredient that helps to gently tone, restore and improve the general condition of the skin.

Trilogy Microbiome Complexion Renew Serum RRP €35.95 (30ml)

Impressive results in just four weeks:

81% felt their skin complexion looked healthier*

81% noticed an improvement to skin smoothness and texture*

81% were happier with their skin after using Trilogy Microbiome Complexion Renew Serum*

77% thought their skin looked visibly transformed from using Trilogy Microbiome Complexion Renew Serum *

Directions for use:

Apply 2-3 drops of Trilogy Microbiome Complexion Renew Serum to clean face, neck and décolletage. Then layer your regular routine, starting with your oil or booster, then moisturiser as desired. For best results, we recommend using morning and night.

*Averaged self-assessment results from 22 women using Trilogy Microbiome Complexion Renew Serum over four weeks. Used once or twice daily.

Trilogy products are available from selected health stores and pharmacies nationwide including Nourish, The Health Store, LloydsPharmacy, McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Meaghers Pharmacy or online at www.cloud10beauty.com.

Photo by Megan Robinson for Thread.