Introducing Krispy Kreme Love Hearts doughnuts in time for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day just got extra sweet this year as Krispy Kreme partners with iconic confectionery brand, Swizzels Love Hearts. The limited-edition Krispy Kreme Love Hearts are heart-shaped a-dough-rable doughnuts with the classic Swizzle Love Hearts messages. A box of Krispy Kreme Love Hearts is the perfect way to show your affection for your partner, galentine, best friend or family member. The Swizzles Love Hearts come in 12 Valentine’s messages and priced €2.95 each or choose your own dozen for €18.95 including ‘My hero’, ‘BFF’, ‘I love you’ and ‘Happy’.

Limited-edition flavours include:

Green – with a chocolate kreme filling, topped with a green colour icing and a Love Hearts phrase

Pink – with a strawberry and sherbet kreme filling, topped with strawberry flavour icing and a Love Hearts phrase

Yellow – with a lemon and sherbet kreme filling, topped with lemon flavour icing and a Love Hearts phrase

Purple – with a sherbet kreme filling, topped with a purple sherbet icing and a Love Hearts phrase

All doughnuts are available via our click & serve, in store takeaway, via the drive thru or delivered direct to your loved ones door via Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo.

Declan Foley, Krispy Kreme Ireland’s Country Manager said: “With the year we’ve had, It’s never been so important to celebrate your loved ones and create special moments when possible – which is why we are so excited to bring you this new Love Hearts range, the perfect gift to show that special someone you care. Regardless of who your Valentine is this year, make their day and Say it with Krispy Kreme Love Hearts!”

But the love doesn’t stop there. A few lucky fans will be able to get their hands on this exclusive collector’s item by heading over to the Krispy Kreme Instagram @KrispyKremeIRL, Twitter or Facebook pages for more details on how to enter.

For further information on how you can get your hands on the new Krispy Kreme Love Hearts range please visit www.krispykreme.ie and @krispykremeIRL.