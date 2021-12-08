Introducing ‘Glow Masks’ from new Irish wellness brand

Glow Masks is a new Irish wellness brand of scented, self-heating eye masks designed to help you relax and relieve your tired eyes. Launched just in time for Christmas, Glow Masks are the ultimate little gift of self-care.

The perfect addition to any nightly wind-down routine, Glow Masks’ heat awakens with the comforting scent of jasmine as soon as the pouch is opened and lasts for up to 30 minutes.

Created by beauty entrepreneur Charlene McMahon from Co. Monaghan, Glow Masks are a little slice of relaxation just for you. Charlene explains, “At the beginning of the pandemic, my salons were closed and I had to find a new way of living and working from home. I did struggle to manage my time and really prioritise my own routine. I was extremely busy and my schedule was hectic. I would find myself in front of the computer late at night processing online orders and when it came to go to sleep I would be unable to switch off.”

“So, I decided to do something about it and find a way to help me to zone out and eventually, Glow Masks was born! When I finally sourced the perfect supplier and I had the product in my hands, I knew it was a match made in heaven. The little mask gave me the power to relax, clear my mind and switch off at the end of the day. It was my dream come true.”

Charlene adds “The warming mask feels truly luxurious to wear and the beautiful scent of Jasmine is amazing for reducing stress in the body and helping the mind switch off. In my own beauty salons, Touch and Glow, we have been incorporating Glow Masks into some of our treatments in the clinics as an added relaxation element and have had fantastic feedback from clients.”

Charlene McMahon – Glow Masks

Where to use your Glow Mask:

Wear them listening to your favourite podcast or while you take a nice long bubble bath.

Glow Masks were made for travelling! Pop them in your suitcase for any trip to always feel right at home. Pop one on during the hustle and bustle of the plane or train and grab a few moments of tranquillity to yourself. You can reuse your Glow Mask as a regular eye mask too!

Take 15 minutes meditation time during your workday and pop on your Glow Mask in a quiet corner in your office or WFH space. Long periods staring at a screen can make the eyes strained and tired.

How to use:

Open the sealed pouch and unfold the Glow Mask. Gently place the mask over the eyes and fix the loops around your ears. Within seconds the Glow Mask will start to warm up and will release the relaxing scent of Jasmine. The Glow Mask heat can last up to 30 minutes. Drift off and let the Glow Mask work its magic.

Glow Masks are priced at €18 for a pack of five. Buy online at glowmasks.ie or find your nearest stockist on the website www.glowmasks.ie.