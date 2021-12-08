Introducing from ‘Wowburger with Love’ in aid of Focus Ireland

In celebration of Christmas 2021, Wowburger have announced that they are giving back again with their pals Ben & Jerry’s. Running from December 1st – 31st, the campaign will feature a Limited Edition ‘Cone Together’ shake in partnership with Ben & Jerry’s along with Wowburger Christmas cards, all in support of Focus Ireland.

Shake Shake Shake

Available from all Wowburger locations for dine in, collection and delivery for the month of December, 'Cone Together' is a delicious blend of Ben & Jerry's Vanilla Ice-Cream mixed with chocolatey coated waffle pieces with a salted caramel swirl. Take our word for it, this one’s a must try. €1 from every Limited-Edition shake sold throughout December will go directly to Focus Ireland.

Ding Dong Merrily on Fries

Ah Christmas cards… whether a last-minute job or you’re ahead of things and stocking up early this year, why not do some good and give back in the process? Pick up a Wowburger Christmas card in store or online with 100% of proceeds going to Focus Ireland in support of those experiencing homelessness in Ireland.

On December 17th, Wowburger will proudly support 150 free meals to those who need it most at Focus Ireland’s annual Christmas fair. A non-profit organisation, Focus Ireland provides services for those who are homeless and at risk of homelessness in Ireland. Founded in 1985, it is championed as one of the largest housing and homelessness organisations in the country.

Ciara Baumgartner, Fundraising Executive of Focus Ireland says “Focus Ireland believes that everyone has a right to a place they can call home. We are driven by a fundamental belief that homelessness is wrong. We are delighted to be working with Wowburger this Christmas to help challenge homelessness and change lives."

Last but not least, Wowburger will be teaming up with Just Eat and Ben & Jerry’s to treat their delivery fan base at random with delicious selection boxes stacked with mini ice-cream tubs! Better again, make sure to keep an eye out for Wowburger staff handing out golden tickets and Christmas gift tags to passersby at random, with everything from free menu items to free meals on offer!

Wowburger is available for dine in, click & collect or delivery when you order directly on www.wowburger.ie