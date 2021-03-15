Intimate venues perfect for Covid-friendly weddings

With small weddings on the rise, researching your venue is more important than ever. Thanks to Covid, there's a massive backlog in weddings happening, so once everything does open up again, it's going to be mayhem! With lots of people happy to be able to keep their wedding that bit smaller, it's clear to see that there's a gap in the market for small, intimate wedding venues.

All these events ave gotten so blown up over the years, that you end up having a tonne of people you don't really know at the most important to day of your life. But by having a smaller wedding, you can make sure it's only the really important people there and save a little money on venues and catering! That doesn't mean you should compromise on the beauty of the day though! These stunning small Irish venues have all the grandeur of the larger venues but with the chic charm and personal touch of an intimate setting. Check out some of our top picks below!

Weddings at MoLI (€750 VAT = 4 hours daytime – evening rates and dining options available on request.)

Museum of Literature Ireland (MOLI) is the ideal venue to host a small wedding. Ceremonies and special family gatherings can be held in the Old Physics Theatre, with a private entrance for guests at No. 85 St Stephen’s Green, followed by a drinks reception in the beautiful Saloon. Happy couples can take photographs in their wonderful Reader’s Garden or through private access to Dublin’s famous Iveagh Gardens.

While MoLI is closed under level five restrictions, once weddings can go ahead, this is the ideal venue for a small, romantic wedding. They are in complete compliance with all HSE recommended Health & Safety Guidelines in order to provide both your guests and their staff with a safe and comfortable environment.

It’s important to note that while their usual maximum capacity in the historic rooms and restaurant is usually about 60 people, their maximum numbers for a wedding reception across their spaces is 30 people all together to allow for ventilation and social distancing. This includes the wedding party suppliers (photographers, celebrant, musicians, etc.)

Ballilogue is worlds apart from the traditional wedding venue and appeals to couples from around the world looking for a bespoke, intimate, private celebration. At Ballilogue they specialise in creating a unique event over two or more days, be it a ceremony in the walled garden or glass atrium to dining in the Old Dairy, a private drinks reception & music in the Cottage Museum.

Although unfortunately due to ongoing COVID 19 restrictions, Ballilogue is currently closed and new reservations & enquiries are not being processed at this time, Ballilogue provides the perfect intimate, private setting for a small wedding, catering exclusively for up to a maximum of 30 guests at the Old Dairy with family and friends sharing the luxury accommodation at The Ballilogue Stone Hamlet.

A private ceremony, civil, or humanist or blessing can be held on site at Ballilogue for your special celebration day. Alternatively, close by is the beautiful hidden Clodiagh Church near the rolling Woodstock Gardens and the picturesque film village of Inistioge, all within a short drive away.

Catering, entertainment and use of the Old Dairy and Mrs Meaney's Cottage Museum can be included as part of the overall experience. The Ballilogue Creative Team will discuss and help you plan the bespoke details for your very special & unique wedding day in beautiful South Kilkenny, Ireland.

A rural escape enclosed by breath-taking landscapes, decorated with cobbled courtyards and adorned with charming walled gardens filled with delicate blooms. A place where time stands still, Larchfield is all about radiating an ambiance of peace and tranquillity, especially in their 19th Century Barn, which is the ideal setting for your special day with the onsite accommodation providing an oasis of luxury with uniquely stunning features and décor.

At Larchfield, everything is catered for, from the lovingly decorated accommodation including restored cottages and luxury glamping to the personalised approach in helping you plan and organise a day to remember. Of course, no dream wedding is complete without a charming, idyllic setting to create your own whimsical fairy-tale and their selection of pastoral stone buildings & blossoming gardens help to set a magical scene.

A wedding at Larchfield Estate is designed to be the event of a lifetime. For intimate gatherings and grand affairs, the enchanting heritage property offers an exquisite venue, exceptional catering options and consummate service to create a joyous, personalised celebration. Their pricing is tailored specifically to your needs. Make an enquiry and their wedding specialists will provide you with a quote and available dates.

Kilmore Country House dates back to the 17th Century and is steeped in both character and charm. Situated in the stunning Glenariffe Glen, Kilmore Country House is an exclusive wedding venue in Northern Ireland, offering a bespoke wedding experience, tailoring every aspect of your day.

Their boutique guesthouse offers unique and individually themed rooms which cater to all tastes. Designed to relax and rejuvenate our guests, they offer genuine warmth and hospitality, luxurious accommodation and sumptuous dining in a secluded space away from the stress of everyday life. With their onsite bar and open fires, guests are greeted with open arms into a warm and welcoming environment.

Whether you opt for a traditional, elegant wedding or take a more alternative, quirky approach, they will tailor every aspect of your day. Kilmore Country House is a totally exclusive venue providing a magical setting for your perfect wedding day. And unlike similar venues, they also provide all of your catering so all you need to do is relax and enjoy your wedding day.

The Ballinluig function room can comfortably accommodate up to 70 guests for dinner with room for extra evening guests and marquee weddings can cater for up to 200 guests for dinner with room for extra evening guests.

Looking for something a little less rustic and a little more urban chic? Café Parisien could be the perfect spot for your day! They make your wedding concept come to life in the elegant surroundings of Belfast’s most romantic restaurant. Flexibility is key and their team of professionals are dedicated to creating a day as unique as you and work with you to ensure they capture the feeling you have been dreaming of for your wedding day.

Café Parisien is the place to relish in the moment with a chic yet comfortable ambience. Let your palate be revived with authentic French cuisine featuring across their menus. Bringing you on an ultimate stress-free journey to that perfect city wedding day, their wedding package covers everything you need so all you have to do is enjoy the experience and concentrate on all the fun extras and quirky details.

A wonderful, hidden utopia, House Dublin includes inspired interiors and the tranquil alfresco setting of the garden which will provide a fabulous backdrop to your celebration. Sundays are available for private hire, where you can make the venue your own, including 16 boutique bedrooms and night club, ideal for large or small weddings.

If a wonderful alternative to a traditional venue is what you’re looking for, then House is perfect for your special day. House is an 18th century, Georgian, photogenic, double townhouse on Leeson Street, close to St Stephen’s Green & Iveagh parks, two beautiful leafy locations for your wedding photos – a very unique Dublin setting.

Work with their experienced wedding planners who can help out with all the extras if you wish, such as decorations, flowers, entertainment, or if you simply would like their recommendations for the big day, they are happy to show you in the right direction.

If you want to go one step further & hold the wedding ceremony with them, you can do so in the idyllic & romantic settings of their garden, where they can seat up to 100 of your guests, or, for a less formal gathering, they can increase this number when standing in the garden.

As a family run, 4 Star Hotel, Vienna Woods pride themselves on attention to detail and providing the highest standard of care for all their wedding couples. They aim to make you and your partner feel calm yet elated when celebrating your wedding reception, civil ceremony or civil partnership with Fitzgerald’s Vienna Woods Hotel.

Nestled among twenty two acres of private woodlands, our luxurious 18th century elegant country house presents a lavish hotel with old-world, vintage charm; the perfect backdrop for your special day. Their dedication to perfection, unique surrounds and purpose-built ballroom have earned them the reputation as one of Cork’s premiere wedding venues.

From their family to yours, they understand the magic that is your wedding day and endeavour to make it as special for you as they would like it to be for one of their own. The ‘One Wedding A Day’ rule ensures that you, your family and your guests have complete, personal attention. They offer a variety of wedding packages which facilitate intimate weddings to parties of 100- 400 people.