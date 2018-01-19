Inquest into Dolores O’Riordan’s death has been adjourned until April

The results of a post mortem into Dolores O' Riordan's death were due to be delivered today following the singer's untimely passing at the age of 46 earlier this week.

However, recent reports state that the inquest into the singer's death has been adjourned as the coroner awaits further tests results.

According to the BBC, the inquest has been adjourned until April 3.

Dolores O' Riordan, who was found dead in a London hotel on Monday, will be laid to rest in her native Ireland, however the unexpected adjournment means funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.

Speaking to the media, the parish priest from Dolores's home town said: "The plan is for her to be buried here at home. When that will be will depend on when her body is released."

The mother-of-three has been commemorated countless times on social media in the wake of her passing, with fellow musicians and ardent music fans paying tribute to her artistic contribution.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Dolores' mother, Eileen, made a point of thanking the public for their support in the days that followed her daughter's death..

"The people who queued to sign the book of condolence – some of them standing in the rain – it has meant a huge amount to us and has been a great source of comfort," she said.

Her partner, Olé Korestsky, told music fans: "My heart is broken and it is beyond repair. Dolores is beautiful. Her art is beautiful, Her family is beautiful. The energy she continues to radiate is undeniable."