Inglot X Maura, Fenty Beauty and HUDA Beauty available in Boots

Boots announces the arrival of more iconic beauty brands and products online and in selected stores. To bring beauty fans a broader and more diverse range of products to choose from, Boots Ireland has today announced the arrival of some more new and exciting international brands, including KVD Vegan Beauty, Rituals and the new Inglot X Maura collection. Fan favourites Fenty Beauty and HUDA Beauty, as well as trusted skincare brand Ole Henriksen and Irish brand MOXI Loves, have also introduced new products to their range.

Meet the newcomers and get the latest beauty must-haves added to your shopping basket for the ultimate beauty fix!

Inglot X Maura:

Eye, Define, Contour and Shine 8 Piece Brush Set – €40.00 and “Beautiful Storm” Eyeshadow Palette – €32.00

All your brush needs fulfilled in one set! The Inglot x Maura Brush Set includes an eyeliner brush, eyebrow brush, a multi-purpose blending brush, two duo eyeshadow brushes, a highlighter and powder brush, and the softest powder brush.

MOXI Loves:

Barefaced Cleansing Pads – €3.95 and Powder Pod Cleanser 14s – €7.95

Could taking your make-up off be any easier, than with MOXI Loves? We don’t think so! Suitable for even the most sensitive of skin, the Barefaced Cleansing Pads are not only infused with a gentle cleansing formula, but they are also eco-friendly. Simply add a few drops of water to your cotton pad (no squeezing please) and move in circular motions to get all that make-up off.

Say hello to the Powder Pod Cleanser. These revolutionary pods can cleanse away your day with powder that turns into liquid, full of good things for your skin, like coconut oil, oats and rice extracts. Just empty the capsule into the palm of your hand, add a little water, rub together and see the magic happen when it turns into a creamy, frothy cleansing solution.

KVD Vegan Beauty

Vegan Beauty Tattoo Liner – €19.80 and Vegan Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick – €22.00 (available online only)

This is a beauty staple and award-winning best-seller for a reason! KVD’s tattoo liner is high-pigmented, stays on all day, is water- and smudge-proof, and vegan as well! From cat-eye to a small line, from beginner to pro, this liner is here for every eye-shape, look, and experience levels.

A liquid-lipstick, that feels smooth like a gloss, but dries to a true-matte finish and stays on all day, do we need to say more? It’s nice to your lips, as it’s infused with natural comfort-enhancing ingredients, including vitamin E and sunflower seeds, and nice to the animals, as its cruelty-free and vegan. It’s creamy, it’s high-pigmented, and there are 21 shades for you to choose from.

Rituals: The Ritual of Sakura:

Body Cream 220ml – €18.50 and Foaming Shower Gel – €8.50 (available online only)

Rituals’ best-sellers have made it to Boots. This body cream is full of good things like antioxidants, vitamin E, and Centella Asiatica for the softest skin ever. This velvety rich body cream will leave your skin feeling nourished and with a smell of the signature delicate, sweet and relaxing cherry blossom fragrance.

From the same range, this shower gel will give your skin the gift of a new beginning. With its signature Sakura scent, this foaming shower gel uses a unique technique to transform the gel into a silky soft cleansing foam. Wind down your day with the Ritual of Sakura that is inspired by the ancient Hanami ceremony from Japan that celebrates the fleeting beauty of the Sakura tree blossom.

XX Revolution Glow FiXX Brightening Fixing Mist – €12.00 (available online only)

This XX Revolution Glow FiXX Mist is here to set your make-up and give you the perfect skin finish. With a mix of natural and active ingredients, caffeine and papaya extract, this setting spray will give you an illuminated finish, as if you’re glowing from within.

No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate – €36.00 and Beautiful Eyebrows Tinted Gel – €16.00

No7’s first ever retinol night concentrate caused a major buzz in the beauty world in May, with nearly 100,000 fans signing up to the waitlist! The No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate is packed with a combination of two of the most powerful age-defying technologies in skincare in one expert formula. This concentrate will actively target signs of ageing and dullness and kick-start skin renewal, for visibly younger-looking skin. With 0.3% Retinol, to reboot your skin, Matrixyl 3000 Plus, No. 7’s powerful anti-wrinkle technology, and a Retinol optimiser and soother, your skin will be smoother than ever.

This tinted eyebrow gel will keep your brows in place all day and give them a naturally fuller look as well. Waterproof but packed with pinkberry extract, this will not only make your brows look their best but also feel their best, without flaking or making them feel stiff.

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright™ Vitamin C Serum 30ml – €69.00

Cult favourite Ole Henriksen brings his latest wonder serum to Boots. The Banana Bright™ Vitamin C Serum will instantly brighten your skin and help defend it against pollution. It combines three Ole Glow® icons: vitamin C, exfoliating acids and banana powder-inspired pigments and also has hyaluronic acid, which will hydrate your skin and reinforce your skin’s moisture barrier. Follow it up with your favourite moisturiser and don’t forget to put on sunscreen afterwards!

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush – €22.00

Rihanna knows her make-up and this Fenty cream blush is no exception. It comes in 10 shades to fit every skin tone, is buildable and therefore impossible to overdo, and melts into your skin like butter. This will give you that fresh-faced flush that makes it look like you’ve been getting sun, sleep, and plenty of water. It’s light, it’s smooth and water-resistant!

Huda Beauty Legit Lashes Mascara – €27.00

Two full-size mascaras in one? Yes, you read that right! This Huda Beauty mascara is dual-ended, with one side delivering volume and the other side giving you a curl and length. The volume formula features volumising fibres that will make your lashes look fuller without making them weigh down or get stiff, and the Curl & Length formula includes gripping waxes and fibres that will elongate your lashes and curl even your tiniest lashes. You can use them separately or together, we recommend building volume first and then adding a few coats of the Curl & Length side, for that dramatic eye look.

All of these brands and products are now available to purchase online at www.boots.ie and in selected Boots stores nationwide. KVD Vegan Beauty, XX Revolution and Rituals are available online only.

Boots have also just launched the Make-Up Exchange Promise, a commitment to customers that they can exchange make-up in-store if they’ve bought the wrong shade. This new promise will help customers have the confidence to buy make-up in-store while testers and colour match services are unavailable. There are some terms & conditions to this offer, but nothing onerous.