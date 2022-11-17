Influencer Lucy Fitz reveals she has left hospital after losing her baby

Earlier this week, Irish influencer Lucy Fitzgibbon announced the devastating news that she had lost her baby girl after her waters broke at 18 weeks into her pregnancy.

Lucy has now shared with her followers that she is home from the hospital after 31 hours in labour to deliver her baby who had already passed away.

The Limerick native took to her Instagram Stories to share a moving black and white photo of her holding her baby’s tiny hand.

She wrote, “After 31 hours, I finally gave birth to our beautiful little angel. We got to spend some time with her before saying goodbye, after the shortest hello. But she will forever be apart of me”.

“I’m home now without my baby. Getting the taxi home after giving birth was something I always thought about- the excitement of it and wondering what kind of car seat we would have bringing our daughter home for the first time”.

“There was so many first times that I was so excited about, and going through them all without her has been really, really difficult”.

The tattoo artist continued, “I know a lot of you have appreciated me sharing my journey, and highlighting the reality of miscarrying- and when I feel strong enough I will continue to share more.

Credit: Instagram

“There’s so much more I want to talk about & share with you- but for now I feel empty, and need some time to build myself up again”.

Lucy closed off by sharing her daughter’s gorgeous name. “Lola Fitz, mommy loves you so much my sweet little angel girl”.

On Tuesday, when revealing she had lost her baby, Fitzgibbon wrote, “Today, our little angel girl became the brightest star in the sky. Our hearts are broke. I don’t think I’ve ever experienced pain like this, and I’ll never be the same again that’s for sure. A piece of me went with her”.

Lucy has received a lot of support from other Irish social media stars sharing their condolences with her. Podcast host Charleen Murphy wrote, "Sending you both all my love".

TikToker Miriam Mullins penned, " Sending you, Dylan & Bruno so much love Luce. Look after yourself ! So sorry for your loss", while blogger Louise Cooney added, "I’m so sorry Lucy, sending all the love in the world x".