Influencer Lucy Fitz announces the devastating loss of her baby

Irish influencer Luzy Fitzgibbon has announced the devastating loss of her baby girl.

Lucy shared the worrying news last week that her waters broke at just 18 weeks into her pregnancy, leaving her uncertain of what would happen with her baby.

Unfortunately earlier today, Lucy took to Instagram to share a photo of her baby scan with the tragic caption explaining that her baby had passed away.

She wrote, “Today, our little angel girl became the brightest star in the sky. Our hearts are broke”.

“I don’t think I’ve ever experienced pain like this, and I’ll never be the same again that’s for sure. A piece of me went with her.”

“Thank you to everyone that has shown us so much support the last few weeks, we really appreciate you. I will take some time to grieve, and hopefully I will come back stronger soon.”

The Limerick native who is currency based in Barcelona sadly added, “I’ll love you forever my little girl, even when I can’t”.

When sharing the details of her waters breaking early, Lucy said, “It’s now a waiting game, to see what’s going to happen- obviously baby needs waters to survive, but there’s still a little heartbeat there, she’s a fighter and has been since day 1”.

The tattoo artist revealed that she was expecting her first child in October with a touching video of her finding out she was pregnant and attending hospital visits with the caption, “From highest of highs, to lowest of lows.. our miracle baby is on the way”.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lucy and her boyfriend Dylan at this difficult time.

