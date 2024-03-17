Indulge in THE ultimate beauty sleep with Ultraceuticals this World Sleep Month

March marks Sleep Awareness Month so it's the perfect opportunity to take your beauty sleep to the next level with the Ultraceuticals Ultra DNA³ Complex Recovery Night Cream.

After selling out three times, winning multiple awards, and becoming a cult favourite since its launch in 2023, the Ultra DNA³ Complex Recovery Night Cream (60 ml, RRP €90.00) is not your average night cream.

Designed to work in harmony with your skin’s night-time repair cycle, this luxurious night cream contains Dynamic Night Activator3 Complex, a triple-enzyme complex to deeply rejuvenate the appearance of the skin while you sleep.

The complex contains three enzymes from Micrococcus Lysate, Arabidopsis Thalania and Plankton Extracts that work to intensely nourish, hydrate and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles to reveal a more youthful, glowing appearance. Additionally, the formulation features Ultra Lux Technology, which transforms this rich and intense cream into a serum upon massaging to maximise absorption.

Ultra DNA³ Complex Recovery Night Cream also includes humectants such as Sodium Hyaluronate and Glyercin to allow for optimal hydration and moisture and Jojoba, Grapeseed, Avocado Oil, and Squalane to support the skin’s lipid layer. The addition of Damask Rose Extract brings a delicate and calming aroma and has been known to help hydrate the skin by reducing dryness and leaving it feeling soft and supple.

To help you nail your nighttime routine, purchase the Ultra DNA³ Complex Recovery Night Cream on ultraceuticals.ie this March and receive a limited edition Ultra Satin Pillowcase. The perfect pairing to your evening routine, sleeping on a satin pillowcase helps your skin retain more of its natural moisture, letting you wake up with a refreshed and dewy complexion.

