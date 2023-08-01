Indulge in the timeless tradition of Afternoon Tea at Lawlor’s of Naas

Lawlor’s of Naas was first opened in 1913 by Brigid Lawlor and began as a humble Tea Room before it was transformed into the landmark it is today. However, over a century later, this rich Lawlor’s tradition continues as guests lavish the experience of Afternoon Tea in The Lobby at Lawlor's, where luxury meets comfort, providing the ideal backdrop for an unforgettable gathering with friends.

Indulge in a thoughtfully curated Afternoon Tea menu and enjoy the delightful selection of sweet and savoury accompaniments, from freshly baked scones, with signature Lawlor's fruit jam, to an array of delicious sandwiches to the finest sweet treats. For the modernists at the table, why not ditch the tea entirely and make it a sparkling experience by opting for a "Tipsy Tea" with refreshing prosecco.

The new summer afternoon tea menu adds a touch of grandeur to the hotel’s already impeccable offerings, further cementing its reputation as a premier destination for discerning travellers and residents alike.

Whether celebrating a special occasion, catching up with friends or seeking a serene moment of respite, afternoon tea at Lawlor’s offers the perfect retreat and treat for all occasions.

Dine in the opulent setting of the Lawlor’s lobby, a room filled with eccentricity with its grand double-height ceiling where you can lose yourself in a multi-layered world of repurposed artefacts and antiques. Lawlor’s combines decadence, historicism, a contemporary approach to sustainability and the hospitality with which the name has become synonymous.

Afternoon Tea in The Lobby is available exclusively on Saturdays and Sundays, from 1pm to 3pm, making it the perfect way to spend a leisurely summer afternoon with loved ones. To make a reservation email dining@lawlors.ie or visit www.lawlors.ie for more information.