Independent Bookshop Week: 5 bookshops to visit in Dublin

It’s Independent Bookshop Week! Independent Bookshop Week is part of the Books Are My Bag campaign, which is run by the Booksellers Association. The aim of this week is to celebrate independent bookshops across the UK and Ireland so here are five bookshops you need to visit in Dublin.

Local bookshops need your support now more than ever, so why not visit one of the stores below this week and treat yourself to a new read?

Winding Stair Bookshop

40 Lower Ormond Quay, Dublin, County Dublin

This gorgeous spot is one of the best bookshops in the city. A treasure trove for bookworms of all ages. Why not pick up a leather bound editions of your favourite classic next time you're nearby?

The Gutter Bookshop Ltd

Cows Lane, Dublin 8, County Dublin

This bookshop was a blessing for me during lockdown. Their delivery service is one of the best around. Why not pick up Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid when you call by?

Alan Hanna's Bookshop

Rathmines Road Lower, Rathmines, Dublin 6, D06 C8Y8

I got to visit this gem on Saturday after four very long months and it was a dream. A never-ending collection of historical reads, new novels, non-fiction delights and a Young Adult section that'll bring a smile to any teen's face.

The Village Bookshop Terenure

101 Terenure Road, Dublin 6W, County Dublin

If you're on the hunt for an out of print or rare book then this is the place for you. A charming bookstore in the Dublin suburbs.

Books Upstairs

17 D'Olier Street, Dublin 2, County Dublin

If you're looking for the perfect gift or a pick-me-up for yourself then you need to buy one of the book bundles from Books Upstairs! A bookish surprise that'll lift your spirits instantly.