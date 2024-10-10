Incredible line-up of guests announced for this week’s Late Late Show

We’ve almost made it to the end of the week which can only mean one thing – Friday night entertainment is already sorted!

As we approach the weekend, we can be sure our Friday evenings will be well-spent as we tune in to another episode of the Late Late Show. After last week’s successful Country Music Special, Patrick Kielty has a stellar line-up of guest’s for tomorrow’s show.

First up, Irish comedian and television presenter Dara Ó Briain will be on the show to chat about his new show Re: Creation as well as his jam-packed summer of sport. He’ll also reveal the one piece of music that's haunted him at every turn!

Next, broadcaster, author, jewellery designer and self-described messer Angela Scanlon will join Patrick to talk about stepping into Graham Norton's shoes on the radio, wowing audiences with her Argentine Tango and why she is lending her voice and support to a very important upcoming documentary on RTÉ One.

Also chatting with Patrick is Galway hurler Joe Canning. He’ll be in-studio to discuss his new book My Story, with Vincent Hogan. Joe will be talking about life after intercounty hurling, reflecting on the highs and lows of his incredible hurling career (5 All Stars, 1 All Ireland, 4 Club All-Irelands), becoming a dad, and the promise he has made to his nephews.

Nicola Hanney, a victim of coercive control, will be on the show to speak about her new book, Stronger: What Didn’t Kill Me, Made Me. The book is based on Nicola’s harrowing account of the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex, former Garda Paul Moody, who is due for release from prison later this year.

Patrick will be joined by aeronautical engineer Dr. Norah Patten to open up about her lifelong quest to become the first Irish person in space, and how this dream will soon become a reality.

Jason Donovan will also join Patrick on the couch to chat about his time in Neighbours, being a teen icon of the 80’s, reuniting on stage with Kylie, and going on tour next year to celebrate 35 years of hits on stage and screen. He’ll also be performing one of his chart-topping hits which is not to be missed!

For even more musical entertainment this Friday night, The Coronas will also perform a song from their new album Thoughts and Observations, which reached number one in the Irish charts this week.

Tune in to the Late Late Show on Friday, October 11 on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.