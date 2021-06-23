“In my happy place”: Vicky Phelan shares positive health update

Author and mum-of-two Vicky Phelan has shared a heartwarming health update amid her heroic cancer battle.

Vicky has been over in the States all by herself and away from her friends and family for the past few months now, partaking in a clinical trial in the hopes of significantly prolonging her life.

However, recently the 48-year-old mum had been suffering severe side effects from her treatment, including Bell’s Palsy, which is an unexpected facial muscle weakness or paralysis, along with horrendous vomiting and unrelenting nausea.

Taking to Instagram today though, Vicky shared an uplifting health update, informing her 79.5K followers that she was finally starting to feel excited about her holiday home to Ireland which is due to happen in just two weeks.

“Back in my happy place sitting by the water and watching the planes fly in and the sun set,” Vicky wrote alongside a peaceful image of the evening skyline.

Continuing, Vicky explained, “I had my treatment on Friday and spent most of the weekend in bed sleeping and trying to remain horizontal in order to keep the vomiting at bay. It worked!”

“Well, that and I also booked myself in to see an acupuncturist following a number of recommendations on here from lots of you for my Bell's Palsy but I also asked the acupuncturist to treat me for nausea and vomiting.”

“I am going to go for acupuncture twice a week now until I go home to keep my nausea at bay and to help to improve the symptoms of the Bell's Palsy.”

“And so, I can now FINALLY get excited about going home in a little over 2 WEEKS!!!! All that I have left before I board that flight to Dublin is a CT scan to see how my tumours look,” she wrote, followed by three fingers-crossed emojis.