Important: you can now get a teddy bear replica of your dog or cat

Not to make anyone upset, but we all know that our pets just don't live as long as we do (unfortunately).

However, if you wanted to immortalise your furry friend forever, why not consider cloning them?

No, not in a creepy scientific way, we mean getting a teddy bear replica made… obviously!

Cuddle Clones creates a fluffy toy from a picture of your pet, and you can use as many pictures as you like to ensure it's a very accurate match.

They're so impressive lads.

Remarkably, you can also choose the tail that you want (excited, relaxed or laying down), pick how your want their ears to appear, select their mouth, as well as the toy/pet's position (standing or sitting).

Now, based on the amount of hard work and detail that goes into these toys, you won't be surprised to hear that they're fairly pricey.

Prices start at £129.50 for small pets like bunnies, or £144.04 for dogs, cats and horses (FYI, horse teddies are NOT life size).

They creations take between four to eight weeks to be made, but that's down to all the sweet detail.

Oh, and if teddy bears aren't your scene, fear not, as the company makes everything from slippers to ornaments, so no excuse.

We love these tbh!