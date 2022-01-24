Image Skincare’s iconic Vital C collection is better than ever before.

Discovering Image Skincare's iconic VITAL C collection has been skin-changing. From the moment we first came across the range in our local beauty salon, it has completely transformed our skin – Image were early adopters of Vitamin C long before it became a beauty essential. So it would be remiss of us not to share the perfection that is this cult range.

This month Image Skincare are celebrating the range that started it all! It’s one thing to create a vitamin C collection. It’s another to perfect this superhero ingredient with formulas that check all the boxes: potency, stability and incredible results on all skin types. Starting with just four core VITAL C products to treat her own skin concerns, founder Janna Ronert did just that, launching a bestseller beloved for its universal soothing and nourishing benefits and a uniquely fresh-squeezed scent.

Over 18 years later, VITAL C has become a staple in tens of millions of professional treatments and at-home regimens around the world. From a five-star serum and first-of-its-kind enzyme masque, this cult-favourite collection continues to redefine what vitamin C can do for the skin.

The Vital C collection is all about putting back into the skin what it needs to be healthy, nourished, radiant and glowing: in a word, replenishing. Join us during VITAL C Month this January as we celebrate the iconic collection, the community it’s built and the diverse skin that loves it!

The core four VITAL C products are:

VITAL C hydrating facial cleanser 177ml (RRP: €37/ £32)

This creamy, hydrating cleanser gently removes makeup and impurities while quenching skin with essential daily vitamins and antioxidants. It infuses the skin with vitamins A, C and E to boost radiance as it cleanses.

VITAL C hydrating repair crème 59ml (RRP: €81.50)

This luxurious crème quenches and soothes the skin. Essential vitamins A and C provide ultra-nourishment while revitalizing texture and supporting elasticity and firmness. A blend of hyaluronic acid and ceramides helps to lock in moisture and soothe sensitivity.

VITAL C hydrating enzyme masque 59ml (RRP: €44.50)

This naturally brightening vitamin C masque works in minutes to give skin a radiant, healthy-looking glow. With two nourishing forms of vitamin C and fruit enzyme exfoliants, it gently dissolves dry, dull skin buildup, revealing brighter, more even-toned skin. Antioxidants and vitamins help to nourish and hydrate the skin. Leaves skin smoother with a renewed look of clarity.

VITAL C hydrating anti-aging serum 50ml (RRP: €76)

An award-winner and bestselling product loved by all skin types. This high-potency serum softens the appearance of wrinkles, supports skin elasticity and fights environmental damage. Hyaluronic acid helps to lock in hydration and supports the look of plump, bouncy skin. It contains multiple forms of vitamin C to help brighten the skin and fight visible signs of dullness and fatigue.

