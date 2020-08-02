I’m A Celeb’s Roman Kemp reportedly dating Lottie Moss

Roman Kemp is reportedly dating model Lotie Moss, just months after ending his longterm relationship with Anne-Sophie Fury.

A friend of the radio presenter told The Sun, “They have known each other through the party circuit for a few years, but nothing has ever happened before.”

“Roman’s always thought she was beautiful, and decided to pluck up the courage to ask her out. They had a really fun, very tipsy date and have been in touch every day since,” the source added.

Lottie is the younger sister of model Kate Moss.

The I’m a Celebrity star and his former partner Anne-Sophie Fury's relationship took a turn during the COVID-19 lockdown. News of their split came as quite a surprise as the pair had just moved in together in January.

A source told The Sun: “Roman loved Sophie and things had been going really well for them, but being in lockdown is tough for any couple and they just weren’t able to make things work, which has been upsetting and tough for them both.”

However, the presenter was eager to get back on the dating scene, with a little help from his friends. He had signed up to celebrity dating app Raya after they split. “His pals have encouraged him to move on and have got him on [dating app] Raya, which is packed with attractive and creative women."