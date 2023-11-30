I’m A Celeb’s Grace Dent finally breaks silence after leaving show

Grace Dent has finally spoken out after her sudden exit from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Masterchef star lasted just over a week in the Australian jungle, before it was confirmed on Monday morning that she had left the show for “medical reasons”.

After returning home earlier this week, the 50-year-old has now opened up about her experience.

Taking to Instagram, Grace chose to post a snap of herself with a plate of pastries, along with some memorable images of her time on the show.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love I’ve received since I was removed on Monday. I am overwhelmingly sad right now, but determined to keep alive in my heart the huge personal breakthroughs I made over the weeks,” she began in her caption.

Grace then went on to reflect on several aspects of her I’m A Celebrity experience, including her first trial.

“Until now, I had no idea I could find a mental space where I could calmly climb down the side of a skyscraper and then slide out on a pole, unlocking stars, as the cars below on the street felt the size of ants,” she exclaimed.

“The jungle showed me that I am physically stronger than I thought; I can carry a lot of logs and water uphill, build fire and eat hare innards at dawn for breakfast,” Grace teased further.

The food critic then went on to detail: “I hope I gave you all a smile. I didn’t go out as I planned or I wanted, but I did what I could, and I did it in a siren red gel manicure without chipping a nail.”

Grace finished her lengthy message by paying tribute to her fellow stars, penning: “I love you all and miss my jungle crew.”

Several I’m A Celebrity alumni have since praised Grace for her jungle achievements.

“You did amazing grace. We love you xxxxxx,” wrote 2016 winner Scarlett Moffatt.

“You did brilliantly mate, welcome back,” added former champion Vicky Pattison.