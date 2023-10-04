I’m a Celeb’s Carol Vorderman shares insight into single life

Carol Vorderman has opened up about single life and shared her honest thoughts about remarrying.

The former Countdown star has been married twice before. She first tied the knot to Royal Navy officer Christopher Mather back in 1985, but they went their separate ways after a year of marriage.

Carol then married management consultant Patrick King in 1990. The pair went on to have two children together, Katie and Cameron, before they separated in 2000.

As she discussed her opinions on walking down the aisle again and opened up about ageing, Carol spoke about having a ‘younger head’ than her peers.

While speaking to OK!, the 62-year-old was asked if she’s ‘still happy’ being single, to which she admitted, “I am very happy. As I’ve had Covid recently, I’ve had time to watch the telly. I started watching MAFS [Married At First Sight] Australia. I don’t usually watch shows like that”.

“I watched about 20 hours of it. My conclusion is, I’m glad I’m single!”.

When asked if she’s enjoying her sixties or if she worries about ageing, Vorderman revealed, “I love my sixties. They’re really interesting. For my mother’s generation, by the time you were 60, you were classed as elderly. And I don’t feel that way at all”.

“Most of my friends are a lot younger and I’ve got a younger head, if you like”.

The former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here star continued, “I’ve never been a worrier. I am very pragmatic. I’m very conscious that people my age and people older than me get ill”.

“It’s the long-term illnesses that start hitting people you know and love. I became conscious of that, so I have health check-ups”.

Carol added, “Generally, I’m a very healthy person. I eat quite well, I hardly drink at all now, and I’ve never smoked. So I’m very happy”.

Earlier this year, Carol spoke with Michelle Visage on the Rule Breakers podcast about her relationship status and detailed being single but having ‘special friends’.

She explained, “I'm having the best time. I've spoken about this once. I have a system which I've had for ten years. They're called ‘special friends’”.

“I spoke a couple of months ago about having ‘special friends’ and it was like, again, the world had fallen in for some people, but actually what I found was there was an awful lot of women who said, ‘I'd never thought about it like this’”.

“This whole assumption, ‘Have you got a partner yet? Have you got a man?’. Well, no actually I’ve got five”, she added.