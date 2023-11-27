I’m A Celebrity star quits the show after one week

One of the stars of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has officially quit the show.

It has been announced that Masterchef food critic Grace Dent has left the series, after appearing in the show for just over a week.

The news was confirmed by ITV producers earlier this morning, as they released a statement on Grace’s behalf.

“Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds,” a spokesperson for the reality show wrote.

“She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike,” they added.

News of Grace’s unexpected exit came as she was voted by the public to take part in the next Bushtucker Trial.

At the end of last night’s edition of the hit reality series, presenters Ant and Dec announced that Grace and her fellow campmate, This Morning co-host Josie Gibson, had both been picked to carry out the latest trial, titled ‘Down The Tubes’.

However, as the result was read out live on air, many I’m A Celebrity viewers took to social media to express concerns for Grace’s health, as she looked downcast following the vote.

“No I think there’s something seriously wrong with Grace, get her out of there,” one fan penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Grace doesn’t look well at all,” another added.

“Is Grace ok? She looks really ill,” a third fan wondered.

Grace’s struggles in the Australian jungle had previously been documented throughout the series, as she recently found it difficult to find strength after being picked for another trial.

Speaking to her co-star Josie at the time, the food critic confessed: “I’ve had enough. I’ve completely had enough. I’ve just completely, mentally gone. I just want to go home.”

Viewers will be able to watch the fallout from Grace’s exit when I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1.