I’m A Celeb star Seann Walsh announces name of first child

Seann Walsh is now a dad!

The comedian welcomed his first child on February 11 with his partner Grace Adderley. The couple are now the parents of a beautiful baby girl.

After sharing the news of his daughter’s arrival, Seann had refrained from disclosing her name or providing a glimpse of her face on social media.

However, the I’m A Celebrity star has now treated his fans to an introduction to his little one!

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the new dad posted a heartwarming snap of his baby girl cuddled up with Grace.

“Grace has been through so much this week but she’s finally okay. We’re home. Girl power,” the 37-year-old praised.

At the end of his caption, Seann also made a mockery of himself as he revealed that he had fainted during the birth of his daughter. “Her bravery has made my fainting all the more pathetic," he joked.

Meanwhile, on her own Instagram account, dance teacher Grace decided to share the name that the couple have chosen for their new arrival.

Credit: Grace Adderley Instagram

“Wylda girl, I love you,” the new mum gushed in her caption. “so happy to finally be home now xx”.

The name Wylda is of German origin, and its literal translation means ‘untamed’. We think it’s a gorgeous name choice!

Both Seann and Grace’s captions allude to the fact that Wylda’s arrival was not an easy one. Earlier this week, Seann confirmed that Grace had to have a breech birth at short notice.

“To see how strong she was was one of the most amazing things I will ever see. I am in total awe of the bravery I witnessed,” the Strictly star wrote at the time.

Seann and Grace initially announced in October of last year that they were expecting their first child together, just a few weeks before Seann travelled to Australia to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

The couple have been together since 2019 and tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Congratulations to the new parents!