I’m a Celeb reveals preview of GK Barry’s Bushtucker Trial

A teaser for tonight’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’s Bushtucker Trial has been released.

TikTok star and podcast host GK Barry was voted to take part in the ‘Vile Volcano’ trial.

Ahead of this evening's episode, fans have been treated to a first look at Barry’s attempt to win stars for camp.

On Instagram, the I’m a Celeb social media team unveiled footage that shows Grace crawling through a dark tunnel full of ants.

In a bid to keep herself calm, Grace states, “Everything’s fine. What is an ant amongst friends?”.

After climbing through the small space, Dec tells GK, “Make sure you don’t pass any stars”.

As the social media star turns around to have another look around for stars, a huge spider lands on her helmet in a jaw-dropping moment that made Ant and Dec gasp.

The presenters tell Grace to “just breathe” after she lets out a big scream.

The short video is captioned, ““Just Breathe!”. GK Barry’s got some company in the Vile Volcano… We’re back tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX #ImACeleb”.

Many fans of the show headed to the comments to share their reactions to the glimpse at the upcoming trial.

One fan wrote, “Excited for tonight's one this one's gunna be fun haha”.

“It's going to be pure chaos and I can't wait!!”, said a second commenter, while a third fan penned, “This will be fun to watch”.

During the first episode of this year’s season of I’m a Celeb, Grace didn’t hold back about how scared she was to take part in trials.

During her first trial ahead of heading into camp, Grace could be heard screaming throughout, after which she joked, “I think we stayed calm, cool and collected the entire time”.

Tune in to I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here on ITV1, STV and ITVX at 9pm.