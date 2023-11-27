I’m A Celeb fans react as Marvin Humes recalls proposal to Rochelle

Marvin Humes has been sharing his love story with his wife Rochelle!

The JLS hitmaker is currently taking part in this year’s lineup for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

As Marvin continues his stint in the Australian jungle, the Everybody In Love singer has taken the opportunity to reflect on his family.

During last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity, Marvin recalled the moment that he asked The Saturdays star Rochelle to marry him.

Speaking to his fellow campmates Nella Rose and Josie Gibson, the 38-year-old explained: “When I knew that I wanted to settle down with Roch, I took her to the Maldives over Christmas,” adding that he “hired a tiny little island” for a day.

“So, I stood next to her like this saying, ‘All right, let’s do a picture. You ready?’, and then obviously, I went down [on one knee],” he teased.

The father-of-three then went on to share the whirlwind of the couple finding out about their pregnancy with eldest child Alaia.

“We got back home, immediately started planning the wedding and then we got married July 27th, 2012. We have five days together and then she went to America for six weeks to shoot a TV show in L.A,,” he noted.

“Then I met her in New York, we had one night together in New York. She went back to L.A., I went back to London. Then, I see her six weeks later, and she was pregnant – from that one night in New York,” he exclaimed.

In the camp’s hut, Marvin privately then revealed what sharing his stories meant to him, as he continues to be separated from his wife and three children.

“It was just nice to go back and reminisce, you know. I’m really missing Rochelle and Alaia, Valley and Blake massively,” he admitted.

Many fans of the JLS star have since taken to social media to react to Marvin’s tales.

“You’ve only got one shot, so make it count,” one follower teased, referring to a JLS lyric.

“Bloody love that,” another added.

“Such a gorgeous couple,” a third fan gushed.