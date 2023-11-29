SHEmazing!
I’m A Celeb fans react as another star sparks medical concerns

by

Another one of this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates has sparked medical concerns. 

During last night’s edition of the ITV reality show, it was announced that YouTube star Nella Rose has been seeking medical attention.

As they made their way into camp shortly before 8:30am on Tuesday morning in Australia, co-hosts Ant and Dec addressed Nella’s medical concerns.

“Now unfortunately, Nella is being seen by the medic so she'll be back later, but it means she's now exempt from this trial. So let's go in there and see who will be doing it,” they stated.

Due to being the campmate who has conducted the most Bushtucker Trials so far, fans expected to see Nella be chosen once more. However, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard and former politician Nigel Farage were later confirmed to be doing the trial.

Many fans of the show have since taken to social media to address their outrage, convinced that Nella had received the highest votes for the trial and branding it a ‘fix’.

“Nella exempt is this a fix?” one viewer questioned on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Absolute fix. I’m just popping off to the medic,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, many other I’m A Celebrity fans showcased concern and sympathy for the TikTok star.

Credit: ITV

“Hope Nella is okay and I’m glad she’s been exempt from the next trial. It's too much now,” one viewer insisted.

“No but I really hope Nella is alright and doesn’t do a Grace,” another agreed.

The show has already lost one of its stars this year due to ‘medical reasons’. On Monday, it was announced that Masterchef food critic Grace Dent had departed the Australian jungle, but did not reveal the medical cause behind her exit.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1.

