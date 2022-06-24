Ikea launches new rainbow cake in time for Pride.

To mark LGBTQ+ Pride season this month, Ikea is raising funds for local LGBTQ+ charities and initiatives through the launch of a new, limited-edition LGBTQ+ rainbow cake that will be sold in the Ikea Restaurant at Ikea Dublin and Café at Ikea Dublin Carrickmines Order & Collection Point. It’s also bringing back the ever-popular LGBTQ+ rainbow flag version of its iconic blue bag, Storstomma.

The bag, which has been a customer favourite for a number of years, is available in two sizes and can be purchased online and in store for €1 and €1.50. As in previous years, one hundred percent of profits from rainbow Storstomma sales will be distributed to support local LGBTQ+ charities and initiatives. Last year alone, sales of Storstomma across Ireland and the UK raised over £150,000 (€175,000) for 16 different LGBTQ+ organisations.

This year, Ikea is elevating its LGBTQ+ support with the introduction of a limited-edition LGBTQ+ rainbow cake. As with Storstomma, one hundred percent of profits from the cake will be donated to local LGBTQ+ charities and initiatives working to support the LGBTQ+ community, across Ireland and the UK. Many of the organisations Ikea has supported provide vital – and often life-changing – support, networking opportunities, and health and wellbeing services to LGBTQ+ people across the country.