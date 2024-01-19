IKEA announces price cuts on thousands of its popular products

Now that January is in full swing, many of us are thinking about the upcoming ‘spring clean’ season and are looking to revamp our homes.

Luckily, IKEA Ireland has recently announced that customers can expect price cuts for thousands of its best-selling products.

As part of its promise to continue affordable and sustainable homeware for its customers, IKEA Ireland will be rolling out New Lower Prices on over 1,600 products this month. By the time spring rolls around, almost 2,800 products will have had a price cut.

Across many departments from Bedrooms and Living Rooms, to Kitchens and Children’s, customers will be able to find incredible savings on the most popular IKEA products.

For example, the LACK coffee table has been slashed from €27 to €22, while the MALM Chest of 3 drawers has been lowered from €125 to €99.

However, the savings don’t stop there! If you are travelling to the IKEA branch in Ballymun, why not treat yourself to a meal at the IKEA Restaurant?

From February 2nd until the end of August of this year, IKEA customers in Ballymun will be able to enjoy dishes for 50% off every Friday. Whether you choose to go for IKEA’s famous meatballs or a vegetarian dish, customers have the choice to treat themselves to a main meal for half price once a week.

Speaking about the new savings, Michaela Quinlan, Chief Commercial Officer at IKEA Ireland and UK, stated: “By reducing the price of thousands of much-loved IKEA products, particularly at a time when cost of living pressures continue to affect so many, we’re staying true to our vision of creating a better everyday life at home.”