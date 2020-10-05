If you’ve neglected your hair this year, this new range is for you

Aveda is the salon hair care brand that you might be aware of, having passed it on many occasions in your hair salon, but it’s not a brand that you know that well. Traditionally, salon-sold haircare products are explained or suggested by your stylist but with Covid-19 and the lack of interaction in-salon, it’s increasingly more difficult to learn about what’s new and even more importantly, what’s good for your hair. That’s where we can help, filling the gap left by the lack of salon attendance and chats. If, like us, you’ve been out less and you have been working from home, negating the need for your tresses to look stunning every day, along with a lack of general care and treatments, then this is a new range that your hair needs.

Aveda, the high-performance hair care brand, has just announced its revolutionary new collection: Botanical Repair. Six years in the making, the vegan range comprises of shampoo and conditioner, light and rich strengthening masques, and leave-in treatment that all use plant powered 3-layer hair repair technology to instantly strengthen and repair hair, while leaving it smelling as indulgent as it looks and feels.

Aveda’s Botanical Repair products feature a herbal aroma containing certified organic ylang ylang, rose and marjoram essential oils, leaving a fresh, natural, light floral scent. The strengthening shampoo luxuriously cleanses and removes excess oil, product build-up and pollution.

While the strengthening conditioner conditions and instantly detangles, helping minimize breakage and leaves hair looking healthier than ever.

The intensive strengthening masque, which comes in ‘light’ or ‘rich’, transforms hair after just one use.

The ‘light’ masque is a luxurious silken cream, formulated to nourish your strands without leaving behind any residues, and leaves hair visibly healthier, softer and shinier.

The ‘rich’ masque is suited to medium to thick hair, as it intensely repairs with twice as much butters and oils.

The Botanical Repair strengthening leave-in treatment repairs, prevents and protects against damage while building bonds at the core and reduces breakage in just one use for instantly stronger hair.

Botanical Repair 3-layer hair repair works in three steps: Repair – Prevent – Protect.

Aveda’s plant-derived molecule goes below the surface of the hair to repair, multiplying bonds, strengthening and reinforcing hair integrity at the core. The nourishing macro green blend of avocado, green tea and sacha inchi smooths the cuticle to detangle the hair and prevent breakage. Aveda’s protective active complex then creates a botanical F-layer, an invisible water-resistant lipid layer made of fatty acid which “seals” the surface of the hair cuticle to help protect and shield the hair from further damage.

Aveda’s Botanical Repair collection is 93% naturally derived, silicone free, sulfate cleanser free and vegan. Like all Aveda products, the Botanical Repair collection is cruelty free and manufactured with 100% wind power through renewable energy and carbon offsets.

Aveda’s Botanical Repair Collection is available on www.avedastore.ie and in all Aveda Salons nationwide.