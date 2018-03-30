If you watch anything this summer, make sure it’s this Irish web series

Long Dark Twenties is a comedy web series about two best friends, Lily and Ben.

Perpetually aware of their peers’ successes, Lily and Ben are left to navigate adulthood like lost children in a strange fairytale forest.

So basically, they're just like us in almost every way!

This isn't the light at the end of the tunnel. This is still the tunnel.

Long Dark Twenties is Ireland’s most ambitious web series to date. With over 100k views on Season 1, they’re back with a bigger and bolder Season 2.

We're honestly so excited.

Best friends Lily and Ben kept on meaning to get their shit together (Amen to that), make important life decisions, take the last bus home – but they didn’t.

Now their friends have moved on and they’re playing catch up in a City that’s no longer waiting around.

So what's the craic for season 2?

Well, Ben’s working as a barista in Dublin’s thousandth cafe so he’s looking for any adventure great or small to distract him.

Lily’s ready to go to any lengths to secure that permanent teaching position while her frenemy of a mother counts down her dwindling opportunities.

Over 5 episodes, Lily and Ben face excruciating dates, the world’s worst period and most antagonising of all, Dublin traffic.

When life is a disaster, their one lifeline is their friendship.

So what happens if that lifeline springs a leak?

Tune in from May 7 to see what this pair have been at!