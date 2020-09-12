If you hair needs some TLC, then we have the products just for you

It has always been said that our hair is our crowning glory – something that defines us and one of the first things other people will notice about us. So, why not show our hair some extra love and make sure it is properly looked after, nourished and hydrated?

Dr. Hauschka has just launched a new shampoo and condition which is 100% natural,100% organic and sulphate free and perfect for sensitive skin and scalp

If you were not already aware, Dr Hauschka is a low-profile German skin-care company that has been practising holistic philosophies for more than 35 years long before it was fashionable to do so. Its range is made from plant extracts harvested from its own organic gardens in Eckwalden, south of Stuttgart, using a processing method which, it claims, captures the life force and medicinal powers of plants.

Newly launched, Dr. Hauschka’s Nourishing Hair Shampoo and Conditioner are a feast for the senses, providing natural properties to replenish and protect your hair. An organic, sulphate-free formula makes Dr. Hauschka Shampoo and Conditioner both gentle and kind.

Dr. Hauschka Shampoo €22.95

The shampoo which is designed to gently cleanse the hair and scalp is perfect for any hair type as it is super mild and made to vitalise the scalp. Begin your ritual by gently cleansing your hair, while nourishing your hair and scalp with Dr. Hauschka’s luxurious shampoo. The clear formulation contains neem, rosemary and quince which cleanses in a gentle way. Rich in protein, from chickpeas, the hair is left easy to comb to avoid breakage. The scalp is revitalized with precious plant extracts, while essential oils of lemon, chamomile and peppermint give freshness and lightness. (The heavenly lemon scent reminds us of summer holidays). This gentle formula is suitable for all types of hair.

Dr. Hauschka Hair Conditioner €22.95

The conditioner which is also ideal for all hair types makes our hair look gorgeously shiny and smooth whilst also giving it a subtle scent of creamy vanilla and white blossoms. For added shine and softness, you should complete your ritual with Dr. Hauschka’s silicone free conditioner. This creamy formula contains neem, coco and cider vinegar which nourish without weighing the hair down. Again, added chickpeas provide protein for ultra- sleek tresses. Frizz is calmed by the product’s unique natural properties.

Dr. Hauschka Hair Tonic €22.95

The hair tonic is my favourite Dr. Hauschka hair care product as it strengthens the hair, normalises sebum production and is created as an oil free formula. It also adds a natural shine and volume whilst making the hair easier to style. The formula is made with extracts of neem leaf, arnica and birch bark which together strengthen the hair and prevent it from breaking. Rosemary, borage and horse chestnut are what balance out the hair follicles.

Dr. Hauschka Hair Oil €22.95

Finally, there is the Hair Oil which deeply nourishes and hydrates dry and damaged hair. It’s also great at calming an irritated scalp. I like to use the oil instead of the tonic when my hair is extra dry or has been damaged by heat styling and hair colourants and bleach.

For further details on the full Dr. Hauschka range, you can find your local stockist here or shop online here.