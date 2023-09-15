Iconic luxury pharmacy honours SEABODY with prestigious ‘Anniversary Award.’

Pictured above: Orla Kenny – Partnership & Education Manager at SEABODY, Dr. Helena McMahon – Co-founder at SEABODY and Sallie Berkerey – Managing Director of CEW UK

Luxury Irish skincare brand SEABODY has been unveiled as the winner of the prestigious John Bell & Croyden ‘Anniversary Award’ launched in celebration of London’s iconic luxury pharmacy’s 225th anniversary to find the next big beauty brand.

The innovation-led Irish brand have pioneered a unique collection of luxury oceanic based food supplement and skincare products that utilise ocean plants from the Irish Atlantic coastline. They exclusively use organically certified, sustainably cultivated, and hand-harvested seaweeds from the Wild Atlantic Way, employing zero-waste clean technologies to extract potent bioactive ingredients. Their packaging choices are equally eco-conscious, featuring infinitely recyclable glass, forest steward certified paper, and biodegradable inks.

In a fiercely competitive contest, SEABODY surpassed nineteen other innovative beauty, health, and wellbeing brands that had secured coveted spots on the shortlist. The brand's co-founder, Dr. Helena McMahon, is dedicated to creating high-efficacy, clean-label products, with sustainability at the heart of their mission.

Working towards a fully circular model, the emerging brand recently became the only Irish brand to achieve the Positive Luxury Butterfly Mark, which reflect the highest standard of sustainability best practices across ESG+ (Environmental, Social, Governance and Innovation).

The 'Anniversary Award' by John Bell & Croyden was launched to celebrate forward-thinking health and beauty brands that prioritise innovation, sustainability, and ethical practice. The exciting new initiative will give SEABODY the chance to stock its tech-powered beauty and wellness products at the renowned retailer in 2023. Additionally, they will receive an exclusive marketing package worth £25,000.

Speaking about the coveted prized, SEABODY Co-founder Dr. Helena McMahon said: “Winning the John Bell & Croyden award is such a huge honour for SEABODY. As a science-led brand with full commitment to positive impact, beauty and wellness, quality and efficacy, there is huge alignment between our brand’s ethos and values and that of John Bell & Croyden.”

Alexander Johnston, General Manager of John Bell & Croyden, added: "At John Bell & Croyden, we have always strived to stay ahead of the trends to bring our customers the best the world has to offer in skincare innovation and technology. We are excited to announce SEABODY as the winner of our exciting new prize, in recognition of their unique innovation-led collection that embodies our approach to setting new standards in the highly competitive world of health and beauty."

SEABODY’S skincare products have been biodesigned, based upon a deep knowledge of skin health and bioactive to create high efficacy products, which are all nature based, vegan aligned and deliver a luxury sensory experience. The Glycan Enrich Moisturiser, the tech-powered brand’s first product to reach hero status, is an ultra-nourishing, hydrating product, enriched in Maraderm™ super concentrate in addition to key actives such as vegan omegas, ceramides, squalane and niacinamide. This supercharged formula works with your skin to hydrate, smooth and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Designed to address the 5 key undereye concerns, including dark circles and fine lines, the brand’s high-tech eye serum Pentabrite Eye Serum has already gained cult status. It features an intense infusion of marine actives, including Maraderm™, caffeine, hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C, Vitamin E and an upcycled blueberry extract with blue light filtering properties.

The John Bell & Croyden 'Anniversary Award' was organised by the iconic Wigmore Street store in collaboration with Country & Town House and CEW UK. The competition was open to all young and innovative independent brands, with a requirement for entrants to submit a collection of at least three ethically-produced products that deliver proven results.

Over 80 new brands participated, with a rigorous selection process ultimately shortlisting nineteen contenders for the next round. These final select few had the opportunity to present their brand and product range in full to the esteemed panel of judges.

Speaking about the award, judge Sallie Berkerey, Managing Director of CEW UK, said: "CEW UK is honoured to be part of this special award to mark 225 years of John Bell & Croyden. The UK beauty industry is extremely competitive, so it's tough for new brands to find cut-through and be noticed in retail. Giving brands this chance to be spotted and celebrated is a testament to John Bell and Croyden's standing in our industry as innovators and true supporters, and we have enjoyed meeting with so many businesses from across the sector."

Established in 1798, John Bell & Croyden has introduced hundreds of globally sourced health, wellbeing, and beauty products to the UK and is one of the oldest and most exclusive stores in the capital.

The luxury pharmacy has built its repute by merging its centuries-old heritage with modern-day innovation. Each one of its 12,000 products has been personally handpicked from the best of the best going through a rigorous selection process.

