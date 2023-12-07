Ice Skating Extravaganza Hits Dundrum, Swords, and Marina Market Cork!

Embrace the festive season with On Ice as it makes a triumphant return to Dundrum, Swords, and Marina Market Cork! Strap on your skates and prepare to be whisked away into a world of festive magic amidst twinkling lights and frost-kissed landscapes.

The ON ICE family of rinks invites everyone, from novices taking their tentative first glides to seasoned pros effortlessly manoeuvring through the ice, to revel in the icy elegance of the holiday spirit. Whether you're chasing the thrill of your first glide or aiming for triple axels, there's a slice of Christmas enchantment awaiting you on the glistening ice.

Dundrum, Swords, and Marina Market On Ice aren't just rinks; they're portals to a snow-dusted paradise where cherished memories are made. So, lace up your skates and infuse your ice-skating adventures with the sparkle of Christmas, creating unforgettable moments with loved ones, friends, or that special someone. And fear not, for those just finding their icy legs, penguin skate aids stand ready to assist along the way!

Presented by the Blue Martini Group, On Ice proudly stakes its claim as the most premium ice skating experience in both Ireland and the UK, boasting an impressive portfolio of six rinks, promising an unrivaled winter extravaganza.

Jason Williams and Annie Arshak, Owners of Blue Martini Group, shared, "Dundrum on Ice is not merely an ice skating rink; it's a complete winter immersion that unites people in celebrating the enchantment of the season. With six exceptional rinks spanning across Ireland and the UK, we take pride in offering the most premium and thrilling ice skating destinations in the region."

On Ice's six locations across Dundrum, Dublin; Swords, Dublin; Marina Market, Cork; Limerick and Waterford, promising a season filled with laughter, joy, and frosty festivities.

For more information and to book visit On Ice's website and you can follow them on Instagram @onice.ie.