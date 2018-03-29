SHEmazing!
#IBelieveHer: Demonstrators out in force as rallies get under way

Protests have been organised across the country today in the wake of the not-guilty verdict handed out by the jury to Paddy Jackson and his teammate Stuart Olding.

Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison were also found not guilty of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

Public opinion clearly shows an opposing view to the verdict, with the #IBelieveHer trending in Ireland since yesterday, and now thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in opposition to the verdict.

Here's a glance at what's happening around the country right now: 

Dublin 

 

Smashing the patriarchy with mother and the twins #istandwithher #ibelieveher

Ireland, you have to do better for your women.. #ibelieveher #repealthe8th #fightback

Cork

 

We believe her. #ibelieveher

Belfast

Galway

