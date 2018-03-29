IBelieveHer: Demonstrators out in force as rallies get under way

Protests have been organised across the country today in the wake of the not-guilty verdict handed out by the jury to Paddy Jackson and his teammate Stuart Olding.

Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison were also found not guilty of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

Public opinion clearly shows an opposing view to the verdict, with the #IBelieveHer trending in Ireland since yesterday, and now thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in opposition to the verdict.

Here's a glance at what's happening around the country right now:

Dublin

Cork

We believe her. #ibelieveher A post shared by Audrey Ellard Walsh (@audreyellardwalsh) on Mar 29, 2018 at 4:12am PDT

Massive crowds outside Cork City Hall for the #IBelieveHer solidarity rally. We cannot blame victims anymore #IStillBelieveHer pic.twitter.com/YJMqD0DJQl — Kate (@katekelly_) March 29, 2018

Belfast

Good crowd, still building, at the Belfast rally against rape trials failing victims. #IBelieveHer pic.twitter.com/PAORnyVYDV — Julie Jamison (@Julie_Jamison) March 29, 2018

Galway

Huge turnout in Galway for the @GalwayFeminist solidarity rally people holding and wearing yellow flowers for hope #ibelieveher pic.twitter.com/nwUEKvYDSp — Siobhán (@WellNowUniverse) March 29, 2018

