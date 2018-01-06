‘I wouldn’t get silly drunk’ Kelly Brook under fire for victim blaming

Kelly Brook is facing criticism for comments made on yesterday's Loose Women.

The model suggested that women who are 'silly drunk' place themselves in danger of being attacked by taxi drivers and members of the public.

Her statements have been accused of victim blaming.

'If you're drunk, if you've had a few drinks, you're so vulnerable, your guard is down, you just want to get home, and I think lots of young girls put themselves in that situation, and I just think if you are in that situation, just call somebody,' she said.

'Don't get in a cab, don't get on a train – you could get attacked on a train, walking home.'

When asked if Kelly herself would get a taxi home after a night out (as her brother is studying to be a taxi driver), Brook replied: 'Well, I wouldn't go out and get silly drunk.'

Kelly Brook might as well have said those women deserved to be sexually assaulted! Victim blaming of the highest order going on on a program by women for women. Absolutely disgusting #LOOSEWOMEN — Sara Mason (@piglet2602) January 5, 2018

'You're in a very vulnerable state, it's late at night, you've had a few drinks, you are just a target for anyone who is going to do that,' she continued, according to The Sun.

'Whether it is a taxi driver – I'm not just blaming taxi drivers – it can be someone else on a night out, you are just vulnerable.'

'You've had a drink, it's late at night, you are a young woman, call someone you can trust and can give you advice on how to get home, I think that's the best thing to do.'

was in the audience for #loosewomen and kelly brook victim blaming girls for being raped and abused was disgusting. — j (@joshsimx) January 5, 2018

Her comments were met with backlash from viewers.

'As a rape victim your comments on #LooseWomen were appalling.'

'You seemed to blame the victims. Hope it never happens to you!' said one viewer.