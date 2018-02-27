I, Tonya: Margot Robbie shines bright in best performance to date

*Disclaimer: Mild spoilers ahead*

Based on the true life story of Olympic figure skater, Tonya Harding, and told in the style of a dark mockumentray, I, Tonya follows the rise and fall of one of America's most talked about athletes.

From her troubled home life and abusive relationship to the infamous attack on ice skater Nancy Kerrigan, viewers are given a no holes barred account of the events that led to the collapse of her professional career.

Brilliantly portrayed by the excellent Margot Robbie, Tonya Harding is anything but your typical skater.

Brash yet likeable in equal measures, her feisty attitude is apparent right from the get go.

Raised primarily by her over-bearing mother, played by Allison Janney, viewers are first introduced to Tonya at the tender age of four when, despite being told she is too young, she signs up for figure skating classes at her local ice rink.

Determined to be at the top of her game, she dedicates her entire childhood to perfecting her technique, before dropping out of high-school to focus on skating full-time.

It's from this point onwards that everything seems to gop down hill for the up-and coming star.

From toxic living situations and an abusive partner to unwanted media attention and socio-economic prejudice, one can't help but feel Tonya was dealt a fairly sh*t hand.

Sure, she's a little rough around the edges, but her desire to succeed and love for her sport make her this year's ultimate cinematic anti-heroine.

One of the most impressive things about the film is how director, Craig Gillespie, manages to effortlessly break the fourth wall with the help of fictional interviews dotted throughout the film.

With that, viewers are presented with various perspectives, and thus allowed to choose what version of events to believe.

The truth is there is not truth – and that's what makes I, Tonya such an exciting watch.

Tonya Harding and Margot Robbie

Gripping from start to finish, I, Tonya is without a doubt Margot Robbie's most powerful performance to date.

Funny, dynamic and above all, thought provoking, each scene is better than the last.

Our rating – 4 stars!