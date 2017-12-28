”Love you times infinity’: Billie Lourd’s tribute to Carrie Fisher

Tributes have been pouring in as yesterday marked Carrie Fisher’s one year anniversary. The actress suddenly passed away on December 27, 2016, following a heart attack.

On the one year anniversary of her death, Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd honoured her late-mum in a touching tribute on Instagram.

Along with her dad, Brian Lourd and his husband Bruce Bozzi, Billie embarked on an emotional trip to see the Northern Lights, which was something her mum loved to do.

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Dec 27, 2017 at 12:38pm PST

Billie shared, “Momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her.”

“We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might “see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises”. And she did,” she wrote

Billie ended the touching post by writing, “I love you times infinity.”

The actress tragically lost her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, one day after her mum’s sudden death, but despite her heartache, Billie has remained strong.

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Dec 27, 2017 at 11:08pm PST

Shortly after her mum and grandmother’s deaths, Billie shared an inspiring nugget of wisdom from her mum, alongside an old photo of the pair.

She wrote, “If my life weren't funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable- Carrie Fisher.”

The American Horror Story star added, “Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart.”