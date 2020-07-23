‘Forever’: Demi Lovato announces engagement to Max Ehrich

Huge congratulations are in order for Demi Lovato, who just announced her engagement to Max Ehrich.

The couple, who started dating five months ago, are set to tie the knot and we couldn't be happier for them!

Alongside a series of beautiful engagement photos, including a close up of her huge engagement ring, Demi shared: "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner."

"@maxehrich -I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!" she gushed.

Max added, "You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby."

I've got something in my eye…