‘I look massive’: Olly Murs reveals incredible body transformation

Olly Murs has revealed his incredible seven-week body transformation and it has us feeling inspired. The Wrapped Up singer posted a before and after snap to his Instagram account.

He explained that he looked at himself shortly after Christmas and knew it was time for a change, “Ain’t bad for 35yr old! My ambition to be a “butler in the buff” is coming true. The pic on the left was 2nd January!

“I was like “fuck me, I look massive.” Weight was doing me no favours, grumpy, no energy, sleeping was awful so I made some adjustments and I’m actually buzzing,” he shared.

The singer joked: “ Now I’m off to get a McDonald’s.”

Fans were quick to praise the singer: “Wow amazing! Wish I had your motivation.”

“Wow! Just goes to prove hard work really does pay off! Not even 2 months between the photos!” another added.

“Looking well son.. Austin Powers wants his chest hair back tho,” one joked.

The Dance With Me Tonight singer has had a turbulent few weeks following the loss of his dear friend Caroline Flack. He shared a snap of him smiling for the first time since her untimely passing and admitted that things have been tough.

“Wow it’s been hard to crack a smile this past week but this face is happy to be home, to see my family an friends, which is much needed and get back to work. Love to you all,” he shared.