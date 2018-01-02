‘I am so excited’: Paris Hilton gets engaged to partner Chris Zylka

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and her new husband-to-be, Chris Zylka.

The reality star and socialite announced her engagement on Twitter earlier today saying how she was so excited to marry her “best friend and soulmate.”

Chris, a 32-year-old actor and model, proposed to Paris, 36, while on a skiing trip in Aspen last weekend.

I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! pic.twitter.com/7b3QfrODgC — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

“I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true!,” she wrote.

The couple have known each other for eight years and made their relationship official in 2016.

Speaking to People, Paris explained how Chris popped the question on the slopes and that she “immediately said yes.”

She went on to describe her engagement ring as “gorgeous” and “sparkling.”

“Ever since our first date I knew there was something special about him,” she added.

I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist! — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

Chris also spoke to the magazine saying: “Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out. I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl.”

“I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

We can't wait to see the dress!