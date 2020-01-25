‘I am a proud dad’: Jack Fincham announces birth of daughter

Love Island star Jack Fincham has stunned fans by revealing that he is now a dad. The reality star announced the birth of his first child, a daughter named Blossom, on Instagram this morning.

Jack explained why he felt it would be best to keep this chapter of his life private: "I’m normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media. This blessing I chose not to. I’m just a normal geeza, who went on a tv show, which throws you straight into the public eye…which I will forever be grateful for.

"However, I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever."

The new dad shared: "This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other.

I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girls mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout."

Jack shared that he is not in a relationship with the mother of his child, but they have been friends for years. "Our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great."

His baby girl Blossom was born weighing 8lb 2oz on January 24.