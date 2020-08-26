‘I am fighting’: Sarah Harding diagnosed with breast cancer

Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding has shared some devastating news with her fans this morning.

The Sound of the Underground singer was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, she revealed. The cancer has advanced and has spread to other parts of Harding's body.

Alongside a selfie of her in a hospital bed, she wrote: "Hi everyone, I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot. I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes."

She continued: "Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body. I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can."

She explained that it felt like the right time to share her heartbreaking news as it was mentioned online that she was seen in hospital, "I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so."

The singer praised her loved ones for supporting her through this harrowing time in her life, "My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes."

"I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on. In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time.

Sending you all so much love," she added.

Sarah's post was flooded with loving messages from friends, fans and fellow bandmates.