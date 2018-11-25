Hypocritical? Khloe K under fire for promoting weight-loss shake

Khloe Kardashian is facing a scrutiny today, after she uploaded images of herself advertising a weight loss product.

This in itself is not unusual, Kardashians and online influencers alike are known for their profitable deals with online companies who promise to change your body with waist trainers, diet teas and hair grown vitamins.

However, Khloe recently took to social media to speak out against unrealistic weight loss after her pregnancy, and blasting naysayers who believed she was crash dieting following the birth of daughter True.

Khloe doesn’t want to “set the wrong tone” with her changing body, the most important thing is to make “lifestyle choices”. Now she’s plugging meal replacements. Go figure. pic.twitter.com/kEaZuHsulI — Rhiannon Lambert (@Rhitrition) November 24, 2018

She tweeted: ‘I truly dislike when people report I’ve lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I’m doing these ridiculous diets.’

‘It’s really setting the wrong tone,’ she continued.

‘I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food.’

Nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert tweeted a side by side snap of the Kardashian's tweet, alongside her recent advertisement for a weight-loss shake.

'Khloe doesn’t want to “set the wrong tone” with her changing body, the most important thing is to make “lifestyle choices”. Now she’s plugging meal replacements. Go figure,' she wrote.

Khloe has not responded to the criticism, but her fans have had quite a lot to say about her post-baby promotion.

'We all know these shakes don’t work. You’ll stop promoting them once the contract is up,' one wrote.

'Would you allow your daughter to take these when she’s older?,' said another.

Khloe is known for the hard work she puts in to honing her body – her show Revenge Body is hugely successful, and her Instagram stories give an insight into her non-stop workouts and personal training sessions.

However, her lifestyle isn't attainable to the vast majority of women, which is why the promotion of these products, which can make it seem so easy to get a slice of a celebrity fitness plan, is so widely criticised.