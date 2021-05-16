Hydrate & repair your hair with this new argan oil hair mask

It’s been a mad year, right? Not least for our hairstyles as ‘pandemic hair’ became a thing. Like it or not, we’ve been forced to make friends again with our natural locks in all their wild gloriousness, from the roots and the greys to those electrified strays. As we re-emerge and run to the arms of our hairdressers, what we have learned to really appreciate is the important role hair plays in making us feel good, and in turn, how important home haircare is in helping us to look after those tresses. After all, we only have one crowning glory and it’s truly individual. So whatever way it likes to grow, looking after it, whether that’s coaxing those curls into good behaviour or giving the ends some extra TLC, is really important.

Originally created by a hairdresser over a decade ago, the vision for OGX haircare was to bring superior formulations and salon quality haircare to the masses while delighting the senses. The range continues to do just that with an extensive selection to suit every look, length, texture and hair type. The OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Collection in its iconic blue bottles has become a favourite across the globe, its luscious formulas suiting all hair types, leaving each and every strand feeling soft and healthy looking.

Whatever hair journey you’ve been on over the last while, the experts at OGX understand the importance of good ends as much as healthy scalps. And while nothing can beat a trim, hair, particularly those mid lengths to parched tips can really benefit from an intensive treatment to keep it manageable and looking its best. OGX Extra Strength Hydrate & Repair Argan Oil of Morocco Intensive Mask from this favourite collection does wonders for hair that’s in need of a little extra care. Helping to revive dry, damaged, brittle tresses, this extra powerful formula is enriched with Argan Oil of Morocco and silk proteins to help intensely hydrate hair and lock in moisture, restoring hair to its silky-smooth best. Designed for use as a weekly treat or as often as needed, simply apply a small amount to damp hair from mid lengths down and leave for 3-5 minutes before rinsing for beautifully hydrated and restored hair.

Or for more favourites in the collection, try OGX Argan Oil of Morocco shampoo, conditioner or penetrating oil:

OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo features a salon quality, pH Balanced, sulphate-free surfactant formula for gentle cleansing with more shine, less frizz and long-lasting smoothness. Its thick and creamy formula infused with Argan Oil from Morocco helps protect, restore and strengthen, leaving hair feeling lush, soft and shiny.

OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Conditioner helps to replenish and detangle, thanks to a precious blend with Argan Oil from Morocco. Its thick and creamy formula helps to strengthen and smooth to release your hair’s silkiest potential.

For even more shine, softness and to strengthen, try OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Penetrating Oil. Apply just a tiny amount to the palm, rub hands together, then apply evenly to surface of damp, towel dried hair working through to ends.

The OGX haircare range of salon inspired shampoos, conditioners and hair treatments are full of exotic ingredients like Argan Oil of Morocco, Coconut Oil and Kukui Oil to help you find your hair happy. Incredible formulas, scent-sational fragrances and big creamy lathers, help you to hit your personal hair goals.

OGX Extra Strength Hydrate & Repair + Argan Oil of Morocco Hair Mask retails at €10.49 RRP* and is available in Tesco and pharmacies nationwide.

OGX shampoos and conditioners retail at €9.89 RRP* each and are available in Tesco, Dunnes Stores and pharmacies nationwide.

*RRP only, retail pricing at the sole discretion of the retailer.