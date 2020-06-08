Husband goes to extraordinary lengths to care for his ill wife

Teva has released the most heartwarming video to mark their new platform Life Effects. The video tells the story of loving couple, John and Mary whose lives are altered when one of them falls ill and the other assumes the role of caregiver, leading to a new normal for both people. The short video beautifully illustrates the love and dedication a carer has for the person in their care.

John and Mary’s story is not unique. Every day carers go to extraordinary lengths, often unnoticed, to look after the people they love. These carers deserve to be recognised for the value they bring to their families, communities and society as a whole and their stories should be told.

The new platform being launched by Teva Ireland, Life Effects is a peer to peer support platform where carers share advice, insights, tips and technologies to help other carers who are on the same or similar journey.

Through Life Effects, carers and patients share their invaluable advice and insights from their own life experiences dealing with chronic conditions and provide support for those looking for advice or tips to help with their role as a caregiver. The ability to connect with other people who have previously, or are currently, going on a similar journey is powerful and can provide the comfort and reassurance a carer is looking for, and needs.

Supporting the Life Effects campaign are Ailbhe and Izzy Keane, founders of Izzy Wheels, who are highlighting the amazing contribution carers make in the lives of people across Ireland every day. Izzy, who has Spina Bifida says that this Carers Week in particular with Covid-19 it’s important to mark and celebrate carers all over the country: "Professional carers are not currently allowed to do home visits for people with disabilities as a result of quarantine rules and because of this, family members have had to step in, understandably so in the name of safety.

"It has been quite an adjustment for many with disabilities to get used to different people helping them with new tasks, and also an adjustment for many able-bodied family members helping their loved ones with a disability in ways which they never have before. It’s important to acknowledge the amazing and essential work being provided by carers all over the country and to guide them to helpful sources of advice and support from fellow carers, like Life Effects,” continued Izzy.

For more information about Life Effects and tips and advice visit https://lifeeffects.teva/eu/caregiver.

Carers Week runs from June 8-14, recognising and celebrating these people who care for their loved ones all across the country. It aims to raise awareness of family carers in our community, to deliver online events for family carers across the country and engage family carers who are not yet availing of carer support services. For more information visit www.carersweek.ie