Hugh Jackman honours wife with emotional anniversary tribute

Hugh Jackman has shown his emotional side as he honours his wife, Deborra-Lee, with a heartfelt tribute to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Hugh and his wife and marking an incredible 27 years of marriage together.

The X-Men actor headed to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of him and his other half to his 31.1M Instagram followers, along with a sweet message.

In the photo, the pair are smiling from ear to ear as they cuddle in each others’ arms.

The 54-year-old penned, “I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much”.

“Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart”.

Many fans of The Greatest Showman actor headed to the comments to congratulate the pair on reaching such an impressive milestone in their marriage and to wish them well as they celebrate their anniversary.

One fan wrote, “27yrs!! Congratulations to you both. What an incredible accomplishment for any married couple”.

“Happy Anniversary to you both, may you have many more happy years together”, said a second fan.

A third added, “Congratulations happy Anniversary Hugh and Deb …. A love that lasts forever”.

When recently celebrating his wife’s 67th birthday, Hugh also shared a meaningful message for her.

He wrote, “This is the 28th time I’ve celebrated this day with you. You’ve taught me many things, including how to celebrate. Celebrate life, family, friendship and love.Your light and joy lights up all around you!”.

“The kids are I bask in that glow every day and today we pray you feel all the love reflected back at you”.

The Wolverine star and Deb met on the set of an Australian series in 1995 and went on to tie the knot in Melbourne in April 1996.

They are proud parents to two children. They adopted 22-year-old Oscar in 2000 and 17-year-old Ava in 2005.