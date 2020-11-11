Hugh Grant and his wife have both been diagnosed with COVID-19

The Notting Hill actor, Hugh Grant has revealed that he and his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein both contracted coronavirus at the beginning of this year, before any of us had seriously begun to worry about it.

Back in February of 2020, while the rest of us were blissfully unaware as to the amount of hardship that 2020 would bring, Hugh Grant and his wife were both suffering from a new deadly virus, known as Covid-19.

The 60-year-old Hollywood star opened up about his terrifying Covid-19 symptoms in an interview with Stephen Colbert, on last nights Late Show. "I had it, my wife and I had it way back in the winter," Hugh confessed.

"It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat, like a poncho of sweat, embarrassing really. And then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big and then this feeling as though some enormous man was sitting on my chest, Harvey Weinstein or someone," Hugh explained, laughing.

"I thought, ‘I don’t know what this is.’ Then I was walking down a street one day and I thought, ‘I can’t smell a damn thing.' You start to panic because by then people were just starting to talk about this as a symptom. And I started sniffing flowers, nothing, and you get more and more desperate."

"I started sniffing in garbage cans and you want to sniff strangers’ armpits because you just can’t smell anything. I eventually went home and sprayed my wife’s Chanel No. 5 directly into my face, couldn’t smell a thing," Hugh described, before jokingly adding, "I did go blind".

After making a full recovery, Hugh then went on to reveal that he still has the antibodies in his system, after being checked just last month.