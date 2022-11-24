Hugely entertaining line-up announced for Ask Me Anything

It’s almost the weekend which means we can relax and look forward to some great quality entertainment. A show that we can't wait to watch is, of course, Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything. Each week we’re delighted by the fabulous guests and gossip that we see on the pink couch and this week is no different.

RTÉ have just announced the wonderful line-up for Saturday night’s episode and it looks like it’s going to be a cracker.

Anne Robinson will be talking about getting a facelift and why it’s so important for women not to learn how to iron. She will also be revealing some of her most scathing put downs too. An audience member confronts Anne as they previously appeared on The Weakest Link and wants an apology… awkward!

Marty Morrissly will join Angela on the couch to recount the time a group of women climbed onto the roof of an OB van chanting his name, and teaches Anne a few hurling moves. The GAA legend also chats about the time he had transient global amnesia which can be triggered by cold water immersion or wild sex…

Carl Mullan will be rocking his monogrammed wedding suit as he tells Angela that applying to be a Rose of Tralee escort is more stringent than joining MI5 and how the Rose boot camp had them digging holes to go to the jacks in them. Carl also reveals how laughter is big at home but if his dad laughs hard enough he faints! Mullen also confronts Marty on why he has beef with his book.

With this brilliant line-up of guests, Angela will have plenty of surprises and unexpected revelations for them as they are asked absolutely anything. All you need to do is grab your tipple of choice and plenty of snacks to sink your teeth into for this hour-long uniquely entertaining chat show.

Watch Angela Scanlon's Ask Me Anything on RTÉ One, on November 26 at 9.45pm.