Huge Irish YouTuber to appear on Late Late Show tomorrow night

It’s almost Friday which can only mean one thing- the Late Late Show is back on our screens tomorrow. RTÉ have announced a wonderful line-up of guests to appear on the couch with Ryan Tubridy for this week’s show and we can’t wait to watch!

Firstly, Ryan will be chatting with Ryhs McClenaghan about being the first Irish person ever to win Gold at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, why Katie Taylor is his inspiration and what it felt like to achieve a dream he has had since jumping off his first trampoline at age six.

YouTube sensation and Offaly native Jacksepticeye, who has a massive 28 million followers online will be chatting with Ryan. Also known as Sean McLoughlin, he will be marking 10 years in the business while on the show.

Singing sensation Mary Black will join Ryan on the couch ahead of her Lifetime Achievement Award at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards later this month. Mary will be talking about her incredible life as well as her career in music. Mary will also treat viewers to some of her favourite songs to perform.

Martin O’Neill will appear on the show to discuss his career change from GAA to soccer where he went on to European Cups with the legendary Brain Clough, win final cups in Wembley and achieve his managerial position for Ireland.

Rory O’Connor, who struggled to write in school and has now gone on to write four books and share stories with over 1 million online followers, will be on the couch. The author, known more commonly as Rory’s Stories, will discuss all things comedy and the importance of perseverance.

Ryan will speak with the wonderful 12-year-old girl from Tipperary, Cara Darmody, who sat her Junior Cert maths exam last June, to raise funds for therapy services for children with special needs. As she awaits her results, she will talk about what inspired her to take on this challenge and her plan to tackle the Leaving Cert next year!

We will also be treated to the musical talents of Dublin musician Ailbhe Reddy as she prepares to embark on her UK and European tour dates. Ailbhe will be singing her latest song Sh*tshow.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show on RTÉ One this Friday, November 11 at 9:35 pm.